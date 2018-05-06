WWE Backlash 2018 Fight card: AJ Styles will face Shinsuke Nakamura in No Disqualification match

WWE Backlash 2018 will feature AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a rematch of Wrestlemania 24. (Source: WWE) WWE Backlash 2018 will feature AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a rematch of Wrestlemania 24. (Source: WWE)

Being the first PPV after WrestleMania, WWE Backlash has always been known to settle rivalries that couldn’t be finished on the grandest stage of them all. Backlash 2018 comes to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the first time and will be a co-branded event showcasing superstars from both Raw and Smackdown Live. This event will feature blockbuster matches including Roman Reigns Vs Samoa Joe, AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a rematch after their classic match at WrestleMania 34. Backlash will also feature Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass. Last year’s WWE Backlash witnessed Jinder Mahal defeating Randy Orton to win his first WWE Championship while Shinsuke Nakamura made his in-ring debut on the main roster.

MATCH CARD

1. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

2. WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (No Disqualification Match)

3. Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

4. Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

5. SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair

6. Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

7. Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

8. United States Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton

Meanwhile, WWE Backlash Kickoff show will begin at 4:30 AM IST and can be seen on a free stream on

WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest.

Live telecast of the event will begin on Monday 05:30 AM IST. WWE Backlash 2018 Live can be seen on the WWE Network. You can also watch it Live in India on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 1 HD in English and

SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD in Hindi.

