Wrestlemania 2018: The Undertaker responds befittingly to John Cena’s challenge

After weeks of mockery and ridicule, John Cena was finally granted his wish – a fight against The Undertaker at Wrestlemania. The Deadman, who was rumoured to have retired after his fight against Roman Reigns last year at Wrestlemania 33, returned this year again to accept John Cena’s challenge. But much to fans dismay, the fight did not last very long as The Phenom, who looked in tremendous shape, went on to pick up a win in a matter of minutes.

The Deadman looked set for a fight as he kicked off with a series of right-and-lefts on the former 16-time World Champion. Cena, who was earlier sitting amid the crowd, resorted to the fact that he does not have an opponent to fight against, was caught off unguarded as Undertaker went on to strike him with an Old School drop.

Cena, who was hoping to cement his legacy, could barely take any shot on his opponent while The Undertaker hit him with almost every move available in his prestigious repertoire. The leader of the Cenation tried to find his way back into the match as he picked up The Phenom for a drop and then tried to hit him with a five-star knuckle shuffle. But he received a rude awakening after The Deadman rose in an instant to shock Cena.

The Undertaker then picked up Cena for a picture-perfect chokeslam. He then lifted his opponent and dropped him down with the Tombstone Piledriver and then covered him down for a three-count pinfall to pick up the win.

