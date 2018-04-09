Wrestlemania 2018: Ronda Rousey almost breaks Stephanie McMahon’s arms to win debut fight

Ronda Rousey locked an armbar on Stephanie McMahon. (Source: WWE) Ronda Rousey locked an armbar on Stephanie McMahon. (Source: WWE)

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey stepped up the task of taking on The Authority Stephanie McMahon and Triple H inside the squared ring at Wrestlemania 2018. Paired up with Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, the former MMA athlete went on to pick up a massive victory in her debut match in WWE.

Ronda, who entered the ring dressed in the attire that paid homage to the late Roddy “Rowdy” Piper, looked absolutely dominant as she tried to battle on against the power couple who were making their own rules inside the ring. Stephanie McMahon continued to deliver a cheap shot to Ronda and Angle, taking advantage of a distracted referee, which increased Rousey’s frustration. But to Stephanie dismay’s Ronda was tapped in by Angle, and she took her down as soon as she entered.

Ronda tried to lock Stephanie into an armbar, but the RAW Commissioner held off the lock and then poked her in the eye to take advantage. Ronda found a way to get back and dropped her opponent with a GTS. But just as she went down for a pinfall, Triple H interfered and pulled out the referee and then Ronda herself out of the ring.

The match finally came to a boil when Ronda decided to play the game as she landed a series of rights and lefts to the WWE Chief Operating Officer (COO). She tried to pick her up for a GTS, but Triple H was saved by his wife. Later, Triple H tried to finish off Ronda with a pedigree, but Kurt Angle came to her rescue.

In the final moments of the match, both Stephanie and Triple H tried to deliver pedigree to Angle and Rousey, respectively. But they both countered the move and Angle pushed Triple H out of the ring, leaving Ronda along with Stephanie. Seeing the opportunity, the former Octagon star locked an armbar into Stephanie and almost twisted her arm, just as the Raw Commissioner tapped out.

