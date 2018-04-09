Wrestlemania 2018 Results: Complete list of winners from WWE Wrestlemania 2018

Wrestlemania 2018 is taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Source: WWE) Wrestlemania 2018 is taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Source: WWE)

Wrestlemania 2018 will see a total of 13 official fights taking place as some of the biggest superstars in WWE history try to cement their legacy on The Grandest Stage of Them All. It will be The Big Dog Roman Reigns who looks to grab the headlines by defeating Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event. The 2018 Royal Rumble Winner Shinsuke Nakamura will also be in action as he takes on WWE Champion AJ Styles for the title fight in the second main event of the night. Women’s action will see the Title vs Streak match as Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte takes on the undefeated Asuka in a title fight. All the titles will be defended at this year’s Wrestlemania.

WRESTLEMANIA 2018 LIVE UPDATES

Wrestlemania 2018 Results:

Charlotte defeats Asuka to remain Smackdown Women’s Champion

Seth Rollins defeats The Miz, Finn Balor to become the New Intercontinental Champion

Naomi wins Women’s Battle Royal

Cedric Alexander defeats Mustafa Ali to become the New Cruiserweight Champion

Matt Hardy wins Andre The Giant Battle Memorial Royal

