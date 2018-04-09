Wrestlemania 2018 Live Results, Live Updates, Live Streaming: Cedric Alexander beats Mustafa Ali to become Cruiserweight Champion

Wrestlemania 2019 will see Brock Lesnar Defending his title against Roman Reigns. (Source: WWE) Wrestlemania 2019 will see Brock Lesnar Defending his title against Roman Reigns. (Source: WWE)

Wrestlemania 2018 Live Results, Live Updates, Live Streaming: Wrestlemania 2018 is ready to kick off and it will feature some of the biggest clashes. WWE Universal title holder Brock Lesnar will defend his championship belt against ‘The Big Dog’ Roman Reigns in the main event of the night. WWE Champion AJ Styles will also be in action as he defends his title against 2018 Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura. Former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey will also compete in her first ever WWE fight as she teams up with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. All the titles will be up for grabs at Wrestlemania 2018.

Wrestlemania 2018 Live Results, Live Updates, Live Streaming: Wrestlemania 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of WWE in India. The live streaming of Wrestlemania 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live results, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.