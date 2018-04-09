Wrestlemania 2018 Live Results, Live Updates, Live Streaming: Cedric Alexander beats Mustafa Ali to become Cruiserweight Champion

Wrestlemania 2018 Live Results, Live Updates, Live Streaming: Wrestlemania 2018 is ready to kick off and it will feature some of the biggest clashes. WWE Universal title holder Brock Lesnar will defend his championship belt against ‘The Big Dog’ Roman Reigns in the main event of the night. WWE Champion AJ Styles will also be in action as he defends his title against 2018 Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura. Former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey will also compete in her first ever WWE fight as she teams up with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. All the titles will be up for grabs at Wrestlemania 2018.
Wrestlemania 2018 Live Results, Live Updates, Live Streaming: Wrestlemania 2018 will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of WWE in India. The live streaming of Wrestlemania 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live results, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.
Highlights
Cedric Alexander is the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion
Cedric Alexander has delivered a perfect Lumbar check to Mustafa Ali and become the new Cruiserweight Champion! A fight that went back and forth, but it was Alexander who came out on top. He receives a handshake from the 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick. Even John Cena, who is among the fans, stood up to give a round of applause to the new champion.
Matt Hardy wins Andre The Giant Battle Memorial Royal
Matt Hardy has 'DELETED' all the other competitors as he won the 5th annual Andre The Giant Battle Memorial Royal - and guess who came out to help him? His arch-rival Bray Wyatt! Bray Wyatt was last seen in the Ultimate Deletion match against each other in which Wyatt was 'Deleted'. And tonight he came out to help Hardy and the two embraced each other after his victory! WHAT SHOCKING SCENES!
Mustafa Ali takes on Cedric Alexander for the vacant Cruiserweight Champion. The rivalry between the two 205 Live superstars has been historic and has turned ugly since the tournament began. It all comes down for the final show now. Who will win the prestigious title?
It is the time of the year which all the WWE fans always wait for - the Wrestlemania is on! This year is all about the returns and the new beginnings as Ronda Rousey begins her journey into the squared circle from the octagon - while Daniel Bryan returns to in-ring action. But still one return is still not confirmed - and that is The Undertaker! Will The Undertaker return at this year's Wrestlemania?