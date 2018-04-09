Wrestlemania 2018: Jinder Mahal becomes first Indian to win United States Championship

Jinder Mahal pinned Rusev to win the United States title. (Source: WWE) Jinder Mahal pinned Rusev to win the United States title. (Source: WWE)

Indian-born wrestler Jinder Mahal scripted history early morning on Monday as he went on to grab the United States Champion at Wrestlemania 2018. With the massive win at “The Grandest Stage of Them All”, Mahal became the first Indian ever to hold the title. The Modern Day Maharaja defeated the Champion Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and Rusev in a fatal-four-way clash to win the title. His massive win came just four months after he lost his WWE title to AJ Styles.

The match started with Orton trying to put Mahal out of the contest with a vicious RKO out of nowhere. But the Viper missed his shot as Mahal stepped out of the way. Rusev, who was touted to be the favourite to win going into the match, went on to take charge in most of the match. But a mistake from him cancelled his “Rusev Day” celebrations.

It was once again Sunil Singh who proved to be the catalyst for Mahal’s success. Rusev tried to deliver a superkick to Mahal. But Mahal ducked and Sunil Singh who was on top of the ring was struck with the kick. As Rusev looked down to see Sunil Singh, Mahal caught the Bulgarian Brute and struck him with his finishing move Khalaas.

Mahal immediately went down for a cover after the move and Rusev could not find any chance to get up from that as the referee made the three counts. The Indian went on to celebrate his victory in the ring as a distraught Rusev looked was comforted by his ally Aiden English.

