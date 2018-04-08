Wrestlemania 2018 Fight card: Full list of matches at WWE PPV

Wrestlemania 2018: Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will headline Wrestlemania. (Source: WWE) Wrestlemania 2018: Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will headline Wrestlemania. (Source: WWE)

The biggest WWE pay-per-view of the year Wrestlemania is set to take place early morning on Monday and some of the biggest clashes are on offer this year. The event which will take place in Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana in USA, will see at least 13 confirmed fights with the title clash between the Big Dog Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar set to headline the PPV. There will also be the huge match between WWE Champion AJ Styles against the 2018 Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura for the title, as the two former NPJW star go head-to-head in a “dream match” at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

All the championship belts will be defended in this year’s Wrestlemania with the match between Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte and The Empress Of Tomorrow Asuka grabbing the spotlight. It is a title vs streak fight as The Queen looks to break the 2-year long undefeated streak of Asuka.

When and where to watch Wrestlemania 2018

There are also two non-title fights which are guaranteed to attract a lot of traction. It is former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey, who will team up with Raw General Manager Kurt Angle to take on the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Meanwhile, Daniel Bryan has been cleared for in-ring action and he will team up with Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon to take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The following is the official list of Wrestlemania 2018 fight card but there is a huge possibility that there might be one more match – between The Undertaker and John Cena.

Here is the entire fight card of Wrestlemania 2018:

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship):

AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship)

Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka (Smackdown Women’s Championship):

Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (If Owens and Zayn win, they will be reinstated)

The Miz (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor (Intercontinental Championship)

Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev (United States Championship)

The Bar (c) vs. Braun Strowman and unnamed partner (Raw Tag Team Championships)

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax (Raw Women’s Championship)

The Usos vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers (Smackdown Tag Team Championships)

WWE Wrestlemania kickoff show:

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali (Cruiserweight Championship)

Women’s Battle Royal

The Andre the Giant Battle Royal

