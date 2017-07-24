With the Great Khali behind me, I am truly unstoppable: Jinder Mahal

On the return of the Great Khali, Mahal revealed that it was his masterstroke and with the giant’s return he is a true superpower. (Source: File) On the return of the Great Khali, Mahal revealed that it was his masterstroke and with the giant’s return he is a true superpower. (Source: File)

Jinder Mahal retained his WWE Championship title in the third-ever Punjabi Prison match at Battleground. Enroute to his win he defeated Randy Orton for the third time and while everybody expected the Singh Brothers to interfere there was shock and awe when The Great Khali returned to help Mahal beat Orton.

Speaking to the indianexpress.com from Philadelphia, Mahal said, “Shock is the reaction that I wanted to give to Randy Orton and the WWE universe. It is very hard to shock the WWE Universe nowadays as they have witnessed everything over the years. But tonight we left everyone in awe and wonder.

On the return of the Great Khali, Mahal revealed that it was his masterstroke and with the giant’s return he is a true superpower. “Not only on SmackDown live but also on the entire WWE, I run the show and call the shots. With the Great Khali behind me, I am truly unstoppable.

Earlier, before facing Orton, Mahal had said that he would love to lay down the 14-time Champions legacy to rest. However, his sights have now moved on to other opponents including the 16-time Champion, John Cena.

“I put the ‘vipers’ legacy to rest. I beat a fourteen time World Champion three times in a row. Whose legacy am I going to put to rest – maybe John Cena. He has a legacy of his own, I would like love nothing more than to use his legacy as a stepping stone and cement my own legacy. ” claimed Jinder Mahal.

Mahal also spoke about his relationship with The Great Khali and said, “I have a great relationship with Khali, he is like my older brother. As Indians, we stick together. He was the first person I contacted after announcing the Punjabi Prison Match. We are in contact all the time and he is one of my role models and I want to follow his footsteps. He has helped put India on the map of WWE and I hope he is happy with my performance at Battleground.

Meanwhile, looking towards the future not only is Mahal looking forward to having his own Summerslam moment but also at a possible Wrestlemania main event.

