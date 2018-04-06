Wrestlemania 2018: Will The Undertaker answer John Cena’s challenge?

Will The Undertaker return at Wrestlemania 2018? (Source: WWE) Will The Undertaker return at Wrestlemania 2018? (Source: WWE)

For WWE fans, it is hard to imagine a Wrestlemania event without The Undertaker. The 16-time World Champion John Cenachallenged The Deadman for a fight at the grandest stage of them all weeks ago on Raw. But in spite of Cena’s constant mocking and ridicules over the weeks, the Phenom has remained silent and neither answered in a “yes” or a “no” to the prospect of fighting with the leader of the Cenation on the Show of the Shows.

Cena, who does not have any opponent to face at Wrestlemania, addressed the WWE Universe in this week’s Raw and said that he would take the Undertaker’s silence as a “no” and will attend the pay-per-view as a fan. He further went on to describe the former World Champion as a “coward” for not responding to the challenge. Cena has also continuously posted mocking posts on Twitter and Instagram, in order to instigate The Undertaker to give an answer to his challenge.

Woke up and phone alerted that I had a #WrestleMania answer from The Phenom! My phone’s been doing this for 3 hours now. #AprilFoolsDay Undertaker 1 Cena 0 pic.twitter.com/41yagr1pFm — John Cena (@JohnCena) 1 April 2018

But so far, The Undertaker has not given any answer to his prospect of competing one more time. But, after weeks of build-up and mockery, it is not like the Phenom to not answer a call for a fight. According to rumours, there is still a chance that The Undertaker might appear this year at the pay-per-view and may answer Cena’s challenge in some fashion. While some suggest the fight will take place this year at Wrestlemania, other rumours suggest the Phenom will get into a brawl with Cena to build up a clash in next year’s Wrestlemania, much like it happened years ago between Cena and The Rock.

Here are the facts so far: The Undertaker has not yet declined to fight against Cena, who, on the other hand, will be attending Wrestlemania. The Deadman has also posted videos of his fitness routines on his wife Michelle McCool’s Instagram account in the past few months. He lost his last fight at Wrestlemania fight against Roman Reigns last year and after a commendable record of 21-2 at the event, he would like to end his career with a win at the grandest stage of them all. He also appeared on Raw’s 25th-anniversary episode in January, in which he said, “I declare for all of those who have fallen, it is truly time… you Rest in Peace!” The statement seemed cryptic and did not make it obvious if he was announcing his retirement or will he be wrestling again.

No one is certain if he would appear at Wrestlemania this year, but fans would surely love to see The Undertaker one more time at Wrestlemania.

The Wrestlemania will take place on April 9, 2018.

