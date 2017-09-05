Who is Kavita Devi, the Indian salwaar-kameez clad WWE wrestler

Kavita Devi was one of the 32 wrestlers chosen to compete in the WWE promoted Mae Young Classic. (Source: WWE/YouTube) Kavita Devi was one of the 32 wrestlers chosen to compete in the WWE promoted Mae Young Classic. (Source: WWE/YouTube)

The video of a salwar-kameez clad Indian woman wrestler battling in the WWE ring has gone viral recently. In the clip, the former is strutting her stuff and her opponent is seemingly unable to deal with it. The latter does get a punch in towards the end of that clip though. The wrestler in the salwar-kameez is former powerlifter and MMA fighter Kavita Devi. Hailing from Haryana, where she is also a police officer, she has trained under former WWE Champion, The Great Khali at his Punjab-based wrestling promotion and training academy. That clip was in a period of the match in which Devi was dominating her opponent. Eventually, though, it was Dakota Kai and not Devi who won the match and progressed.

Devi was one of the 32 wrestlers chosen to compete in the tournament, named after Mae Young, who used to compete in the WWE when it was called WWF and is considered a pioneer of women’s wrestling and MMA. Devi was selected after taking part in the WWE Dubai tryout earlier this year in April wherein she caught the attention of talent scouts.

WWE Talent Development Vice President Canyon Cayman had commended Devi for her performance. “Kavita Devi gave a strong performance at WWE’s 2017 Dubai tryout,” he said, “She is an athletic and extremely strong woman who demonstrated a solid grasp of the fundamentals of sports entertainment, and a passion to improve that will serve her well in WWE’s upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd