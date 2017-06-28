What is a WWE Punjabi Prison match?

Punjabi Prison match will be contested at the WWE Battleground PPV on July 23. (Source: WWE) Punjabi Prison match will be contested at the WWE Battleground PPV on July 23. (Source: WWE)

As Randy Orton’s quest to inflict pain on WWE champion Jinder Mahal got the approval from WWE Smackdown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon, the Indian got the choice of match in this case. And he opted to bring back the Punjabi Prison match – a match that has only been held twice in WWE history – last ten years back. The two previous instances of the match are: The Great Khali vs Batista at No Mercy in 2007 and Undertaker vs Big Show at Great American Bash in 2006.

In sharp contrast to other caged contests such as Steel Cage, Hell in a Cell or Elimination Chamber which trap WWE Superstars in a single steel enclosure, Punjabi Prison match has two enclosures and has bamboo sticks firmly stuck together. First up, four walls of bamboo surround the superstars in the format of a traditional cage. Outside that is another enclosure which is a larger octagonal structure and is topped by a series of razor-sharp bamboo spikes.

How to win?

In traditional steel cage matches, a superstar can win by pinfall or submission or by climbing out of the ring. Things are not easy in a Punjabi Prison match. To win one has to escape both cages. The interior cage comprises of four doors which is held close by four referees. When a superstar wishes to exit, they have a minute to walk through it into the outer cage. If they fail to exit in the stipulated time, that door is locked for good. If a superstar is unable to exit all four doors in the time allotted, he/she has the option to climb out of the inner structure. For the outer ring, there is only one way to get the win – by climbing out of it.

The first superstar to touch the ground wins the match. That means one has to fight the opponent for longer and create enough time to get out of both cages. It is a no disqualification match will suit Jinder Mahal at WWE Battleground as he will have the support of The Singh Brothers to keep Orton at bay.

Orton and Mahal will go head-to-head in the structure on July 23 at Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for WWE Battleground.

