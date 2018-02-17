US Championship victory on Smackdown Live ‘glorious’ moment till date: Bobby Roode

Bobby Roode is the reigning US Champion. (Source: WWE) Bobby Roode is the reigning US Champion. (Source: WWE)

WWE Superstar Bobby Roode is among the few pro-wrestlers who have risen to ‘glorious’ heights in the main roster after making a successful transition from NXT (the WWE developmental brand which he joined in July 2016). Since signing with SmackDown Live last year, Roode has lived up to his reputation and went on to cap a memorable title reign by capturing the vacant United States Championship in a tournament in January 2018. Speaking to the indianexpress.com, Roode, who has a wealth of experience under his belt, revealed his desire of maintaining the legacy of the US title and remain a fighting champion. The Canadian born wrestler also went on to say that winning the US championship has been the most ‘glorious’ moment of his WWE career so far.

“The US Championship and the history of it is illustrious and many superstars have held it with proudly. I plan on not vacating it and I am gonna be a fighting champion. I shall defend it with honour and respect and be one of the best US Champion of all time,” Roode said.

WWE has consistently leaned on the appeal of his entrance song and the reaction from fans has been anything but incredible. Reflecting on the ‘Glorious Domination’ Roode revealed an interesting story behind it. “When I first heard it, it was a different number. The one that I use now makes the fan go crazy. It was given to me a few days before my first event. So I was not sure whether it will be received well. But the character that I want to portray definitely fits that. WWE Universe received it well, fans get emotionally involved in it and welcomed it with open arms and I really glad,” he said.

When asked which was the most glorious moment of his career till date, the 18-year-old veteran said, “Winning the NXT Championship was pretty great and that’s not something that I will forget. But lifting the US Championship is on top of the list.”

On being asked if he has any higher goals, the former NXT Champion replied in the positive. “Absolutely. Now I have the US Championship and as I said before, I plan to defend it well. But when the time comes… Who knows. WWE Title is something that I look forward to. At the end of the day being WWE Champion is the goal,” Roode signed off.

