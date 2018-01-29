Ronda Rousey sparks WWE contract rumours with Royal Rumble appearance

Ronda Rousey makes a shocking appearance at Royal Rumble 2018. (Source: WWE) Ronda Rousey makes a shocking appearance at Royal Rumble 2018. (Source: WWE)

Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda “Rowdy” Rousey shocked the world after she emerged out of nowhere at WWE’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia. After Asuka went on to create history by winning the first ever 30-woman Royal Rumble event, one of the most celebrated female mixed martial artist (MMA) came down to the ring to shake hands with WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

In a moment that could have ended in a fist fight, Asuka shoved Rousey’s hands away. But the former MMA fighter, who was wearing the jacket of her “namesake” Roddy “Rowdy” Piper, continued to keep a wry smile on her face and pointed towards Wrestlemania sign, hinting that she could be making an appearance at the grandest stage of professional wrestling.

She then went on to shake hands with WWE Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon outside the ring as Stephanie continued to give her a glare, surprised by the appearance.

According to reports by ESPN, Rousey, who was the longest reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion (2012 to 2015), has signed a professional contract with WWE. In an interview to ESPN, she said, “This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt. When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.'”

The 30-year old changed the world of MMA since she appeared at the scene and went on to become the Bantamweight Champion at Strikeforce, easily winning her first 12 professional fights. She became the first female MMA fighter to sign with UFC in 2012 and later went on to become the UFC Bantamweight division champion. She won five of her first championship six fights in the first round itself, four of which lasted for less than a minute.

She lost her last two fights against Holly Holm in 2015 and against Amanda Nunes in 2016, after which she took a break from MMA at the age of 29. Over the years, Rousey has also become one of the popular figures in pop culture, making appearances in movies such as Fast and Furious and The Expendables. She also hosted Saturday Night Live in 2016 and has made some TV appearances.

