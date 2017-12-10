Triple H does bhangra with Jinder Mahal after fight, watch video

Despite interferences from the Singh brothers, Triple H managed to defeat Jinder Mahal. (Source: Twitter) Despite interferences from the Singh brothers, Triple H managed to defeat Jinder Mahal. (Source: Twitter)

It was quite an eventful night in New Delhi’s IGI stadium that housed the WWE Live India tour event. It was headlined by a fight between Jinder Mahal and Triple H. But the other events drew equally boisterous reactions from the crowd. The other big events were Shield, comprising Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose battling it out with Sheamus, Cesaro and Samoa Joe. Kane vs Braun Strowman also whipped the crowd into a frenzy.

Despite interferences from the Singh brothers, Triple H managed to defeat Jinder Mahal. But, just as Mahal was walking out, Triple H called him back and said that he has earned respect. Jinder bowed down to him and touched his feet and so there was seemingly no acrimony between the two. Then Jinder Mahal started trying to get Triple H do the bhangra with him. When Triple H refused, Mahal and the Singh Brothers started goading the crowd to convince Triple H.

So this happened after Triple H vs Jinder… 😂😂😂 #WWEIndia pic.twitter.com/dbVWJhUnCk — NXTFanNation 🎄⛄️ (@NXTFanNation) 9 December 2017

Triple agreed and danced with Jinder first. He then did the same with the Singh Brothers. In the end, though, the Game showed that he still had his gameface on. He went on to do a pedigree on one of the Singh Brother and Jinder Mahal, ran away from the spot. Triple H is one of the biggest names in the WWE and has shared a roster with the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and The Undertaker. He is immensely popular in India and that showed with the kind of cheers he got towards the end.

