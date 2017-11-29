WWE India Live 2017: ‘There is only one true King of Kings’: Triple H promises to teach a ‘lesson’ to Jinder Mahal

Triple H says that Jinder Mahal will learn a lesson when he steps into the ring with him. Triple H says that Jinder Mahal will learn a lesson when he steps into the ring with him.

With just over a week left for the epic clash between former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and WWE COO Triple H to take place in New Delhi, India, the 14-time World Champion has a message for his opponent. In a video recorded at a WWE Performance Center, the “Cerebral Assassin” said that he is returning to WWE ring once again to teach Jinder Mahal a lesson.

When you step into the ring on December 9th @JinderMahal…I will teach you there is only ONE king. @WWEIndiapic.twitter.com/i5rZQNMjEI — Triple H (@TripleH) 29 November 2017

“You must ask yourself, why am I am back, why I am coming to India, New Delhi, to face the modern-day Maharaja, Jinder Mahal?” Triple H asked in the video. Answering his own question, “The Game” carried on and said, “It’s my job now to ensure the future. I ensure that future by making sure that our athletes are the best. I push them to the limits; I make sure that every day they learn lessons that make them better than they were the day before.”

Talking directly to Jinder, HHH said he has taken upon himself to make him a better performer by teaching him a valuable lesson. “Jinder, I have taken it upon myself to make you better. Sometimes, the best way to improve is to learn from your failures,” he said.

Triple H warned that he will teach “the lesson” to the Indian in front of his own people. “So, I come to New Delhi on December 9 in front of 1.3 billion of your people and I come there to teach you… I come there to teach you a lesson that only I can teach.”

The Game further threatened that while facing him, Mahal will be stepping into his “world” where he is the only “true king”. “When you step into my ring, you are no longer in India. You are no longer in front of just 1.3 billion of your people. You are now in my world. And in my world, Jinder, there is only one true king, One King of Kings; and all will be humbled before him, including you. I will see you in New Delhi, Maharaja,” Triple H said.

Triple H had issued a challenge to Mahal on December 12 via a video on social media. The ‘modern day Maharaja’ had accepted the challenge the very next day, paving the way for the “biggest match in the history of India” to take place at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on December 9.

Mahal will later take on WWE World Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles for the coveted title on December 17 at Clash of Champions. A victory against Triple H, if achieved, would play a huge boost for the Indian-born wrestler before the title match.

