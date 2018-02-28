The Usos vs The Hardy Boyz would be an ideal Wrestlemania match for us this year: Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso is one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. (Source: WWE) Jimmy Uso is one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. (Source: WWE)

The Usos are in their third reign as SmackDown Live’s Tag Team Champions in the WWE. Brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso have dominated the tag team division for quite a while now and look all set for a spot at this year’s WrestleMania. While that contest will most likely feature a battle against The New Day or the team of Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable, one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Jimmy Uso revealed their dream match for the grandest stage of them all, would be against the Hardy Boyz. In an interaction with the media, the maverick tag-team champion also said that the Tag-team division was on the wane for quite some time but since their arrival, it has gone one notch higher.

The road to Wrestlemania has already begun and we are just 40 days away from the live event. When asked to choose an ideal opponent for Wrestlemania, Jimmy said, “It’s hard but if I had to pick one then for me and the Usos it would be to fight The Hardy Boys. So that would be it – Usos vs Hardy Boyz for tag team championships at Wrestlemania.”

Stating that the Hardy’s were an inspiration for them at a younger age, Jimmy added, “I grew up watching them and in tag-team wrestling. They were the best and were an inspiration.”

2017 had been a phenomenal year for the Usos as they went on to dominate the tag-team division and have now established the right to be the best in the business. Reflecting on it, Jimmy Uso said, “Last year was a really good period for us. But the journey has just begun and our aim is to be best all of time.”

“Tag team wrestling has been in shadows for a while. once we debuted, we knew we wanted to mark and we did it by winning tag champs. Last year we finally got to open up and tell people who we really are. People came around and I didn’t think that they would catch fire really fast and we are glad to a mark so soon. We belong here,” he added.

Speaking about their transformation which started towards the end of 2016, Jimmy spoke to the Mirror and said, “Everything is us, from the gear to the black and white, baseball caps to the shoes – I wore those same shoes I do when I’m wrestling – I wore them at high school. I wore those same shoes in high school. So when I’m telling you that’s the Usos, that’s the Usos. But the ring work has never changed.”

When asked if there is a possibility of a singles career, Jimmy revealed that he has no plans as such since a lot of work is remaining to be done in the tag division. “I don’t know man, never really thought about it. As far as going singles, it really hasn’t crossed my mind,” he signed off by saying.

