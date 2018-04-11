The Undertaker set to compete in casket match at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble

The Undertaker returned at Wrestlemania to face John Cena. (Source: WWE) The Undertaker returned at Wrestlemania to face John Cena. (Source: WWE)

Following his triumphant return at WrestleMania 2018, The Undertaker will once again step inside the four-squared ring to take on Rusev in a ‘Casket match’ at the Greatest Royal Rumble event. In spite of returning to WWE ring after almost a year at this year’s Wrestlemania, The Undertaker looked in tremendous shape as he defeated 16-time World Champion, John Cena. This was after Cena challenged the ‘deadman’ to a fight but was destroyed within 3 minutes. While Taker will be involved with Rusev, Cena is set to take on Triple H in a mega-match at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

For the first time ever, the Royal Rumble match will feature 50 WWE Superstars and it will be held at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage Universal Championship will be another battle to look out for. SmackDown Tag Team Championship will also be defended between The Bludgeon Brothers and The Usos.

Five other championship matches will take place including the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship and the Cruiserweight Championship.

Speaking on the upcoming event WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon said,”The Greatest Royal Rumble will be a spectacle of historic proportions. Our partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority reflects a long-term commitment to present WWE’s world-class entertainment to a global audience on a grander scale than ever before.”

As part of this historic event, fans will also get to see WWE Superstars like Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt and Shinsuke Nakamura, among others.

Other wrestlers participating in this event will be Kurt Angle, 2016 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Baron Corbin, four-time Tag Team Champions The New Day and nine-time Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho.

