The Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 Live Streaming: Watch WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Live Coverage, TV channel, Streaming

The Greatest Royal Rumble is set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday with the Universal Championship fight between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar headlining the pay-per-view. AJ Styles will also defend the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. The Greatest Royal Rumble event is being held in Saudi Arabia for the first time in history, following an agreement between His Excellency Turki Al Sheikh and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. It will feature The first-ever 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match and seven championship matches, including the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship and Cruiserweight Championship.

When will The Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 take place?

The Greatest Royal Rumble will take place on Friday, April 27, 2018.

Where is The Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 taking place?

The Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 is taking place in the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

What time does the WWE The Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 begin?

The Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 begins at 8.30 pm with the kickoff-show. The main show will be telecast live from 9:30 pm IST onwards.

Which TV channel will telecast the WWE The Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 LIVE?

The Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 will be broadcast live on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 1 HD in English. It is also available in Hindi on SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

How do I live stream The Greatest Royal Rumble 2018?

The Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 will be live streamed on can be seen on a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. You can also track the progress of the WWE Royal Rumble 2018 on Indianexpress.com.

