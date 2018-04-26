The Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 Fight card: Full list of matches at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble 2018

The Undertaker will face Rusev in a casket match. (Source: WWE) The Undertaker will face Rusev in a casket match. (Source: WWE)

The Greatest Royal Rumble is a contest 30 years in the making. The historic event which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia shall feature the first-ever 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match, the crown jewel of a signature event. The live show will host 7 title fights including Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship. However, that is not all as it will also feature two blockbuster matches which are The Undertake vs Rusev in a casket match and John Cena vs Triple H. The Greatest Royal Rumble Kickoff show will begin at 8.30 PM IST and can be seen on a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest.

When and Where to watch Greatest Royal Rumble

Here is the entire fight card of Greatest Royal Rumble 2018:

1. The historic first-ever 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match

2. Undertaker vs. Rusev (Casket Match)

3. Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

4. WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

5. John Cena vs. Triple H

6. United States Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Jinder Mahal

7. Bray Wyatt & “Woken” Matt Hardy vs. Sheamus & Cesaro for the Raw Tag Team Championships

8. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos

9. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor vs. Samoa Joe – Intercontinental Championship Ladder

Match

10. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander vs. Kalisto

