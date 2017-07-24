The Great Khali returns to help Jinder Mahal win WWE Punjabi Prison Match, watch

The Great Khali came to the rescue of Jinder Mahal at the WWE battleground. (Source: WWE) The Great Khali came to the rescue of Jinder Mahal at the WWE battleground. (Source: WWE)

The highlight of the WWE Battleground were the two Indians – Jinder Mahal and the Great Khali – as they beat Randy Orton inside the Punjabi Prison on Sunday. Mahal retained the WWE Championship title as he left Orton in ruins inside the dreaded prison.

As the Singh Brothers were initially barred from entering the champion’s chosen battleground, Mahal’s help came in the form of his ‘personal hero’ and the originator of the Punjabi Prison itself — former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali.

While a literal race to the end started between the two competitors, Orton began his exit — and then The Great Khali made his entrance. The 7-foot-1 titan shook the entire structure with bare hands, causing Orton to nearly fall from the top. Khali then wrapped his massive hand around The Viper’s neck and refused to let go.

.@JinderMahal has a GIANT surprise for @RandyOrton as The #GreatKhali comes to the aid of his fellow countryman at #WWEBattleground!!! pic.twitter.com/YeFs2o3kD8 — WWE (@WWE) 24 July 2017

Mahal made the most of the opportunity as he only paused to sneer in Orton’s face before continuing his descent down the structure to the floor for the win. With his championship in hand, Mahal came to Battleground with a prison to his name.

After the match, Mahal said in an exclusive interview to WWE, “Maharaja promised that he will walk out of the prison with the WWE championship. Like I said, it was my jump, my rules.” To that, Khali responded, “I am behind you, bro.”

