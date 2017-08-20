WWE SummerSlam matches: All you need to know

Summerslam has seen a lot of personal battles being fought. John Cena’s fight with Baron Corbin is a perfect example of that. (Source: WWE) Summerslam has seen a lot of personal battles being fought. John Cena’s fight with Baron Corbin is a perfect example of that. (Source: WWE)

Considered to be one of the most anticipated WWE pay-per-view events in 2017, WWE Summerslam features as many as thirteen matches with nearly all the titles on the line. As athletes from both Raw and Smackdown take part in the event, that is set to take fans for an ultimate joyride, we take a look at some of the matches that will keep the WWE universe enthralled.

Summerslam kicks off with Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa defending his title against Neville. For cruiserweight fans, this match is a recipe for delight as the two high-flying athletes lock horns to showcase their skills and emphasize their supremacy. It will be an interesting battle as Tozawa has risen up the ranks briskly and poses an imminent challenge against Neville.

The United States Championship will witness one of the most exciting title defences when Shane MacMahon assumes the role of a guest referre in a tough battle.

Historically, this event has seen a lot of personal battles being fought. John Cena’s fight with Baron Corbin is a perfect example of that and it will be a clash worth the watch as personal scores are finally settled. Similar battles will also be fought between Randy Orton and Rusev, Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt.

Known as the ‘rockstar’ Shinsuke Nakamura will embark upon his first championship match when he challenges WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Mahal has taken the WWE universe by storm ever since his win against Randy Orton in the Punjabi Prison match.

In the main event Brock Lesnar puts his Universal Championship on the line against the trio of Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman in a Fatal 4-Way Match. The stipulation in this match includes that if Lesnar loses the title, both he and Paul Heyman will leave WWE.

Raw’s women’s title is up for grabs as Sasha Banks sqaures=off against Alexa Blis, while SmackDown’s equivalent sees Naomi take on Natalya. Apart from these, there is a host of other matches, which will take place in the five hour-plus long show. You can have a look at all the matches below.

WWE Summerslam matches:

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa vs Neville (SummerSlam Kickoff Match)

The Hardy Boyz & Jason Jordan vs The Miz & The Miztourage (Kickoff Match)

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal vs Shinsuke Nakamura

John Cena vs Baron Corbin

Randy Orton vs Rusev

Big Show vs Big Cass (with Enzo Amore suspended above the ring in a Shark Cage)

“The Demon” Finn Bálor vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. The Usos (Kickoff Match)

United States Champion AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens (Shane McMahon as special guest referee)

Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus vs Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins

Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi vs Natalya

