WWE SmackDown Live results, videos: Randy Orton beats Jinder Mahal

There was no The Great Khali this time. Jinder Mahal had Randy Orton up against him at the WWE SmackDown LIVE and it was a grudge match. Orton was on his way to reclaim the WWE Championship from Mahal in a Punjabi Prison Match at WWE Battleground before Khali disrupted proceedings and eliminated that chance. Now, he wasn’t wasting this chance to set some record straight, even though this was not a Championship match.

Orton won’t have a chance to reclaim that title from the Mordern-Day Maharaja as that right is earned by Shinsuke Nakamura, who beat John Cena last week at the event to fight Mahal at SummerSlam. He did see the Orton-Mahal from backstage.

Orton was set to avenage his loss. He wasted no time to start the attacks. Move after move, both kept struggling against each other. Mahal was in trouble when he broke the Khallas move by Mahal and then pulled off a RKO for a win.

But the win did not remain a happy one when Rusev, Orton’s SummerSlam opponent, came to the stage and instantly got Orton with a kick. The main event of SmakDown LIVE may have set up a perfect plot for SummerSlam.

And if you though Cena won’t be at SummerSlam, think again. He kicked off the Tuesday show with an address about his loss to Nakamura last week but he was disturbed by Baron Corbin. But, there was no fight. Both exchanged quite a few verbals but then Cena challenged Corbin for a match. The latter wasn’t interested.

Just then, SmakDown LIVE General Manager Baniel Bryan came out and asked the two wrestlers to back off for now but this will be settled in SummerSlam!

