Shinsuke Nakamura will be stepping stone in cementing my legacy as the greatest WWE Champion, says Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal reacts to the news of his new opponent. (Source: Screengrab) Jinder Mahal reacts to the news of his new opponent. (Source: Screengrab)

Shinsuke Nakamura booked his next major gig, a WWE Championship Match against Jinder Mahal at the biggest event of Summer, after he beat John Cena in WWE Smackdown Live on Tuesday. The Modern Day Maharaja, however, said that it made no difference to him who won and that he would be merciless to whoever comes in front of him.

Mahal said that he wants to cement his legacy as the greatest WWE Champion of all times. When asked to react to the news that Cena is defeated and Jinder will meet Nakamura, the Modern Day Maharaja said in a WWE Exclusive, “Like I said before, it doesn’t matter if it was Cena or Shinsuke Nakamura. You put them up in front of me, I’ll destroy them. I am cementing my legacy as the greatest WWE Champion of all times. So Shinsuke Nakamura, you’re just a stepping stone. You’re Jinder Mahal’s ascension.”

EXCLUSIVE: What did @WWE Champion @JinderMahal have to say just moments after finding out he’ll defend his title against @ShinsukeN? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/XLlTZut4NN — WWE (@WWE) 2 August 2017

After defeating Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison match last week with help from the Great Khali to retain his WWE Championship, the Modern Day Maharaja demanded a new challenger to step forward and face him at the biggest event of the summer.

Earlier in the Smackdown Live match, it looked like it was in Cena’s favour. At one point it even looked like he won when he gave landed WWE’s Rockstar with a thunderous Attitude Adjustment, then rolled through and attempted to seal the victory by once again hitting his signature move.

The ever-resilient Nakamura wiggled free, however, and The King of Strong Style hit Cena with a devastating Reverse Exploder followed by a head-ringing Kinshasa. The pin came after Cena landed on his neck after a Nakamura suplex.

