Seeing Jinder Mahal climb the ladder of success makes me really proud, says The Great Khali

A surprise appearance by The Great Khali helped Jinder Mahal retain the WWE Championship in Philadelphia at Battleground. In what was the third Punjabi Prison Match in WWE history, Jinder Mahal pulled off a masterstroke by bringing back The Great Khali and wreaking havoc inside the Punjabi Prison. As Orton attempted to climb out of the prison, Khali came down the ramp and shook the cage after which Orton lost his balance. Khali then grabbed Orton by the throat as Mahal safely climbed out to win the bout. After Mahal’s win, the Great Khali spoke to indianexpress.com from Philadelphia and said that it was really a proud moment for him as Mahal defended his title. “I am extremely proud of what he has achieved in his career so far. Seeing him climb the ladder of success makes me really proud.”

Khali, who is known as the creator of the Punjabi Prison, said that he had advised Mahal before his match. ” I told him not to get nervous seeing the 50-foot cage. I told him to keep his body in shape. I also asked him to keep his body in shape and do a lot of cardio and see that there are no injuries. I told him to keep getting forward. “, Khali said and added, “In future whenever he needs help I will be there for him.

Stating that an Indian guy succeeding in WWE is a big thing for him, Khali said, ” I always want young Indians to succeed. Our country has a lot of potentials and it needs to be tapped into. Whenever any Indian needs support to succeed in pro wrestling I will always be there.

Earlier, Jinder Mahal also spoke to the indianexpress.com and said that the two of them share a very close relationship. “I have a great relationship with Khali, he is like my older brother. As Indians, we stick together. He was the first person I contacted after announcing the Punjabi Prison Match. We are in contact all the time and he is one of my role models and I want to follow his footsteps.”, Mahal said. Whether he does go on to become one of the greats of the game, only time will tell but for now with Khali’s help Mahal is surely on the top of the ladder.

