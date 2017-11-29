Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania, Money in the Bank: Here is the schedule for WWE pay-per-view shows in 2018

WWE will have 14 Pay-per-view events in 2018 instead of 16. (File) WWE will have 14 Pay-per-view events in 2018 instead of 16. (File)

Considering the popularity of ladder matches among wrestling fans, WWE have announced that Money in the Bank will become the fifth co-branded show and will feature superstars from both Raw and Smackdown, apart from the big four- Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania, Summerslam and Survivor Series. In 2017, the event was Smackdown-only show, in which Baron Corbin went to lift the briefcase and Carmella became the first ever Miss Money in the Bank.

The sports entertainment industry also came out with a schedule for next year with several changes. One of the biggest change is that there will be 14 Pay-Per-View events in 2018, instead of 16. Two shows which are axed are “Great Balls of Fire” and “No Mercy”.

The first tournament of the year is slated to be Royal Rumble, which will air on January 28. Amid rumours of the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble match this year, the event has already garnered attention from fans.

Royal Rumble will kick off the Road to Wrestlemania and will be followed by Raw-only event Elimination Chamber on February 25, 2018 and Smackdown-only event Fastlane on March 11. The 34th edition of Wrestlemania, which is the biggest WWE event in a calendar year will take place on April 8, 2018 at Mercedez-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Los Angeles.

Here is the schedule for WWE Pay-per-views next year:

Event

January 28, 2018: Royal Rumble (Co-branded)

February 25, 2018: Elimination Chamber (RAW)

March 11, 2018: Fastlane (Smackdown)

April 8, 2018: Wrestlemania 34 (Co-branded)

May 6, 2018: Backlash (RAW)

May 27, 2018: Payback (Smackdown)

June 17, 2018: Money in the Bank (Co-branded)

July 15, 2018: Battleground (RAW)

August 19, 2018: Summerslam (Co-branded)

September 16, 2018: Extreme Rules (RAW)

September 30, 2018: Hell in a Cell (Smackdown)

October 21, 2018: TLC (RAW)

November 18, 2018: Survivor Series (Co-branded)

December 16, 2018: Clash of Champions (Smackdown)

