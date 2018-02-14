Ronda Rousey to sign official WWE contract at Elimination Chamber

Ronda Rousey gatecrashed Royal Rumble last month. (Source: WWE) Ronda Rousey gatecrashed Royal Rumble last month. (Source: WWE)

WWE Raw General Manager Kurt Angle broke the news on Monday Night Raw this week that former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey will join the red brand and will sign her official contract at the upcoming pay-per-view Elimination Chamber which is scheduled to take place later this month. The mixed-martial-artist shocked the world after she gatecrashed WWE Elimination Chamber last month.

The 31-year old confronted first ever 30-Woman Royal Rumble winner Asuka, WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion and WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alex Bliss inside the ring, before pointing towards the Wrestlemania sign, hinting that she will be making an entry at the grandest stage. Rousey later went on to shook hands with WWE Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon before departing.

After her appearance, a story published by ESPN.com reported that Rousey has agreed to terms with WWE for a full-time contract. “This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt. When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much’,” the report quoted her as saying.

Before Wrestlemania, Rousey will appear at the Elimination Chamber where she will officially sign her WWE Raw contract. The pay-per-view will also see the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber match which will feature Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Mickie James and Bayley. The pay-per-view will also see the first-ever 7-man Elimination Chamber match which will feature Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Elias, The Miz and Braun Strowman.

