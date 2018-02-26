Ronda Rousey slams Triple H through table at WWE Elimination Chamber 2018; watch video

Ronda Rousey does not care about her ‘bad reputation’. (Source: WWE) Ronda Rousey does not care about her ‘bad reputation’. (Source: WWE)

Ronda Rousey signed her Raw contract at WWE Elimination Chamber on Sunday. Triple H said that this might be one of the biggest ever signings and he couldn’t think of one as big since they welcomed another Olympian, Kurt Angle.

Tripe H guaranteed Rousey a match at Wrestlemania and Rousey was more than happy with it, saying that she wants to earn the championship match and not just be given the match. Ronda did not want any perks in her contract. She wanted to be treated just like everybody else.

Calling Rousey ‘the baddest woman in planet’, Triple H invited The Game and Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, who presented Rousey with the contract. After the contract signing, however, Rousey got angry at Stephanie after a confrontation by Angle. An upset Angle said that Stephanie and Hunter had been speaking about Rowdy in the backstage in a not-so-pleasant way since she embarrassed them at Wrestlemania 31.

Even though Triple H tried to put the matter aside by saying that this talk was the effect of flu on Angle, it was too late. Ronda was angrily staring at Stephanie. Triple H tried to get between them but Rousey slammed him through a table to make a statement.

If that was not enough, Stephanie reacted by slapping Ronda Rousey.

