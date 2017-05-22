My WWE Championship victory will let the world know of the talent India possesses, says Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal was crowned as the new WWE Champion after he defeated Randy Orton at Backlash. (Source: WWE) Jinder Mahal was crowned as the new WWE Champion after he defeated Randy Orton at Backlash. (Source: WWE)

Last night at WWE Backlash Jinder Mahal was crowned as the new WWE Champion. Mahal won the title after he pinned Randy Orton. While Mahal’s victory is a shocker to many fans in the US, in India it is a major cause for celebration. Recognising this Mahal said that it was a wonderful opportunity to represent India.

Speaking to the indianexpress.com after the win, Jinder Mahal (who hails from Alberta, Canada) said,”This title win puts India on the map of WWE in a major way. It proves to the world we have world class athletes. It lets the world know of the talent India possess. India has very motivated and talented people and given the right opportunity we always rise to the top.

However, Mahal’s meteoric rise to the top has been far from easy. In 2014, Jinder Mahal was suddenly released from his WWE contract. But In July 2016, not long after the WWE draft, it was announced that Jinder Mahal was returning to the WWE.

It was at that time that he underwent a major physical transformation. Commenting on it, he said,”The physical transformation had started before I came back to WWE. Two months before I resigned with WWE I decided just out of nowhere that I will start dieting, to work on my body and train harder. I started focussing more. Two months later WWE called me back to resign. That was not a co-incidence but the universe telling me that I am ready.”

“From there on I improved my physique and I have improved my body every single week. A major part of it is the diet. I don’t eat any junk food. I eat every two hours to balance my diet. I drink protein shakes when I travel. That is how I maintain myself and I exercise six days a week.” Mahal added.

On his journey and the rise in WWE, Mahal also revealed a long list of names that he wanted to than. Among them is his uncle Gadowar Singh Sahota, who wrestled under the name Gama Singh in the 1980s. “He taught me a lot with all his experience. A lot of other guys helped along the way; Vince McMahon has helped me tremendously. The Big Show and Mark Henry and even John Cena helped me along my journey. I want to repay their faith and hopefully this is first of the many WWE titles to come.” he concluded.

