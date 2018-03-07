My goal is to defend the WWE Championship in India: Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal won the WWE Championship last year but lost it to AJ Styles. (Source: Indian Express) Jinder Mahal won the WWE Championship last year but lost it to AJ Styles. (Source: Indian Express)

Jinder Mahal might have lost the WWE Championship to AJ Styles last year but if we are to believe the Modern Day Maharaja then it will not be soon before he has the title back again in his grasp. After getting released in 2014, Mahal has put in the extra yards and is happy to have worked his way back up the ladder. But he is certainly not the one to take anything for granted and is now looking to capture all the titles that exist in the company. Speaking to the indianexpress.com Mahal spoke at length about his desire to win the United States Championship, reclaim the WWE title and go on to defend it in India- something no Indian champion has ever done before.

For the past weeks, Mahal has been targeting the United States Champion, Bobby Roode on SmackDown Live. While Roode has an ongoing rivalry with Randy Orton, rumour mills suggest that Mahal might be added to the mix. The Maharaja too has his eyes firmly set on the US title. “I expect to be a WWE champion soon but right now I have my sights set on US Championship. Unfortunately, Daniel Bryan and Shane Mcmahon made a match at Fastlane involving Bobby Roode and Randy Orton but I should have been in that match. It was me that was standing tall over Orton and Roode for the past few weeks. But whether it is the US Championship or the WWE title- I will be successful at whatever I choose to capture. My ultimate goal is to win every championship that it is possible in WWE.”

When asked if that means that the best is yet to come, Mahal replied with a gusto, saying, “Totally. I have a long career ahead of me. It will involve many championships runs, the main event at Wrestlemania and I also want to win the Royal Rumble.”

In December last year, WWE made it’s highly anticipated trip to India where Mahal headlined the show with a fight against the Game- Triple H. But was the former WWE Champion disappointed that he could not bring the WWE Championship to India?

“No, I was not disappointed at all because I had a huge match with Triple H. Stepping into the ring with a legend like Triple H is a once in a lifetime opportunity. But I look forward to defending the WWE Championship in India- something that has never been done before. No Indian champion has defended his title in India. I will make that happen someday and I am working towards that goal. I am hungrier than before and I will make that a reality,” he signed off by saying.

