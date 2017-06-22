Kavita Devi makes history as first Indian woman ever to appear in WWE

Kavita Devi participated in the WWE Dubai tryout earlier this year in April where she gained the attention of talent scouts. Kavita Devi participated in the WWE Dubai tryout earlier this year in April where she gained the attention of talent scouts.

Former Indian powerlifter and South Asian Games gold medal winner, Kavita Devi will be making history as she becomes the first Indian woman to appear in WWE. Kavita has been selected to compete in the Mae Young Classic which is the first-ever WWE tournament for women. She was selected after taking part in the WWE Dubai tryout earlier this year in April wherein she caught the attention of talent scouts.

Hailing from Haryana, Kavita has undergone training to be a professional wrestler under the guidance of former WWE Champion, The Great Khali at his Punjab-based wrestling promotion and training academy. The first-ever Mae Young Classic will see the 32 of the top female competitors from around the world participating in a single-elimination tournament.

Speaking about this opportunity Kavita said, “I am honoured to be the first Indian woman to compete in WWE’s first ever women’s tournament. I hope to use this platform to inspire other Indian women with my performance and make India proud”.

Canyon Ceman, Vice President, WWE Talent Development, had this to say, “Kavita Devi gave a strong performance at WWE’s 2017 Dubai tryout. She is an athletic and extremely strong woman who demonstrated a solid grasp of the fundamentals of sports entertainment, and a passion to improve that will serve her well in WWE’s upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament.”

The event is set to take place on July 13 and July 14 in Full Sail Live in Orlando, Florida. Incidentally, the tournament is named after WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history, Mae Young.

