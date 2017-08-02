John Cena wins hearts on social media with his sportsmanship

John Cena showed a great example of sportsmanship as he raised Shinsuke Nakamura’s hand towards the crowd. (Source: File) John Cena showed a great example of sportsmanship as he raised Shinsuke Nakamura’s hand towards the crowd. (Source: File)

Not very often do we see a player accepting his loss with such dignity and respect. But after a heartbreaking loss in the main event of SmackDown Live at Summer Slam in Cleveland on Wednesday, John Cena showed one such example. Japanese wrestler Shinsuke Nakamura registered a surprising win over the 16-time world champion John Cena of the United States.

But after losing the match, Cena showed a great example of sportsmanship as he raised Nakamura’s hand towards the crowd, after the match, congratulating him for advancing into the WWE championship final.

After watching such kind gesture from Cena, the World Wrestling Entertainment posted a picture of both the wrestlers with their hands raised towards the crowd and tweeted, “RESPECT. #SDLive #SummerSlam @JohnCena @ShinsukeN.” Nakamura was also touched by Cena’s sportsmanship, thanking him, as he tweeted,”Thank you @JohnCena !! Thank you #sdlive at Cleveland !! Thank you !!!” A few minutes later, he also shared WWE’s post on twitter, saying,”Yes. This is real. It’s Incredible.”

Thank you @JohnCena !! Thank you #sdlive at Cleveland !! Thank you !!! — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) 2 August 2017

Yes. This is real. It’s Incredible. http://t.co/XK24aFwzhP — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) 2 August 2017

Nakamura wouldn’t have even imagined that he would be receiving such kind gesture from Cena after breaking his neck. He suplexed Cena on his neck and later apologised to him for the act. “The King of Strong Style” Nakamura will next face “The Modern Day Maharaja” Jinder Mahal for WWE championship at Summer Slam.

