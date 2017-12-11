John Cena shares inspirational quote from Rahul Dravid and his fans love it

John Cena shared a quote of Rahul Dravid on his Instagram account. (Reuters/Express Photo) John Cena shared a quote of Rahul Dravid on his Instagram account. (Reuters/Express Photo)

WWE India held one of their biggest events in the country on Saturday where former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Triple H fought in New Delhi. The WWE fever in India is not yet over and John Cena, a former WWE Champion and one of the most popular WWE stars, amused the Indian fans when he shared a quote from former Indian captain Rahul Dravid. In an Instagram post, Cena shared a photo of Rahul Dravid and a quote which read, “You don’t play for revenge, you play for respect and pride.”

Dravid was known for his calmness both on and off the field. He captained India from 2005 to 2007 and has been regarded as a gentleman and the face of the game. He is also consisdered as one of the best batsmen of the generation.

The 44-year-old played 164 Tests for India. He also represented the country in 344 ODIs and one T20 International. He is the second highest run-scorer for India in Test cricket with 13288 runs. He also has 10889 runs in ODIs.

