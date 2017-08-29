John Cena and Roman Reigns make their WWE No Mercy match official. (Source: WWE) John Cena and Roman Reigns make their WWE No Mercy match official. (Source: WWE)

The two Superstars John Cena and Roman Reigns on Monday night made their WWE No Mercy match on September 24 official, before tearing each other to shreds on the microphone.

While Cena called Reigns as his’protected,’ ‘corporately created’ version, Reigns labelled Cena as a ‘part-timer’ who maintains his position by holding down any young talent who might one day surpass him.

Right after putting pen to paper to make their match official, the arrival of Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, looking for an easy win against the two warring opponents, briefly forced them to side together for an impromptu tag team match.

Pelvis Wesley confronts Elias

Jerry Lawler interrupted Elias’ planned homage to Elvis Presley to introduce a local legend he thought could give Elias a run for his money: Southpaw Regional Wrestling veteran “Impressive” Pelvis Wesley. Unfortunately, Wesley didn’t stand much of a chance against Elias, who cut off his shaking, rattling and rolling with a boot to the gut and Drift Away in short order.

Brock Lesnar warns Braun Strowman

Last week, Braun Strowman was named as Brock Lesnar’s challenger for the Universal Title at WWE No Mercy. Lesnar on Monday made a surprise appearance to send a message to his challenger: “Suplex City, b****.” Brock Lesnar may be a man of few words, but he certainly makes them count.

