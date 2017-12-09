Jinder Mahal vs Triple H, WWE India Tour 2017 Live Updates: The Shield beat Samoa Joe, Sheamus and Cesaro

WWE LIVE India Tour 2017 Results, Jinder Mahal vs Triphle H: Triple H vs Jinder Mahal is the headline event of the WWE Live India. WWE LIVE India Tour 2017 Results, Jinder Mahal vs Triphle H: Triple H vs Jinder Mahal is the headline event of the WWE Live India.

The wrestling entertainment stable had held a successful show last year. This year, they come with Jinder Mahal on the roster. His match with Triple H is the headline of the day’s event. Triple H had fought in India before. That was in 2002 and one of WWE’s earliest forays into India. Apart from this, the show will also feature superstars like Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns and his Shield teammates Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Kane, Cesaro, Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss. Jinder Mahal was initially supposed to defend his WWE Championship against Kevin Owens but the match with Triple H came up after he lost the belt to AJ Styles. Catch live updates of the WWE Live fight between Jinder Mahal and Triple H here.

WWE Live India tour 2017 LIVE updates:

1849 hrs IST: Samoa Joe didn’t really help his case when he took a rather cheap shot while Rollins and Cesaro faced off. It doesn’t look too good for Shield at the moment. But it was Reigns who brought them back into it. the crowd were chanting all along for a Superman Punch.

1844 hrs IST: There is little doubt on who the crowd supports. The Shield members have a big fan following in India individually and that could be seen very clearly in the way the crowd were chanting for them, particularly Roman Reigns.

1838 hrs IST: Then came the first big event of the night. The Shield consisting of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose faced off against Samoa Joe, Sheamus and Cesaro.

1834 hrs IST: Then comes the WWE Raw Womens’ Championship match between Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks. It is not a match that lasts too long, Banks is unable to overcome Bliss and the latter retains the title.

1831 hrs IST: After that, The Miztourage fought it off with Jeet Rama & Kishan Raftar. Despite the presence of The Miz, there was little surprise when a good part of the crowd were rooting for the latter. They did win the match and saluted the crowd.

1817 hrs IST: Welcome to our coverage of the WWE Live event in New Delhi. The headline event may be Triple H vs Jinder Mahal but before that there have been quite a few events for the boisterous crown in the national capital. The evening started with Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt in the IGI stadium.

