It was a bittersweet experience when The Undertaker laid down his gear: The New Day

According to rumours, WWE’s longest reigning tag-team champion- The New Day is scheduled to return to the WWE and arrive on SmackDown Live by early June. But before that, the duo of Big E and Kofi Kingston were in India indulging themselves in IPL’s craze and recalling their experience of Wrestlemania 33, held in Orlando, Florida.

Speaking to the indianexpress.com, the hosts of Wrestlemania 33- WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza, recalled their experience of hosting the event and witnessing The Undertaker’s possible farewell. “It was an amazing experience. But the Undertaker’s farewell was kind of bittersweet, especially when the Undertaker laid down his gear. The Undertaker is such a phenomenon in WWE that we never wanted to see him leave. But on the other hand, we realise that he is a person like us, who has a family. We know how rigorous the schedule is being on the road.” said, Ettore Ewen, a.k.a. Big E.

For him to able to lay his gloves down and do what looked like a retirement ceremony, which is a kinda happy feeling as well. He can go on and be with his family. To host Wrestlemania, which was the highest watched Wrestlemania in the history of India, is a huge feather in our cap.”, Kofi Kingston.

Commenting on the New Day’s journey, Big E said, “In 2014 we started working on this idea and now it’s three years which is incredible. It’s been a blast for us, like having a segment with The Rock and then our reign as our tag-team.”

When asked if such a streak was possible again, Big E said,”Definitely and we are excited about debuting in Smackdown Live – as it is the land of opportunities. As far as New Day is concerned anything is possible as the bar is high for us always.”

On their chemistry, Kofi said that they do well together simply because they gel together. “A lot of people think about separating and doing their own thing. But it is not the same for us. One thing I take pride in is about how selfless we are and how we work as a team.”

Meanwhile, the duo of Big E and Kofi also stated their excitement about cricket and the IPL. “Cricket is the number one game in India and cricket is like WWE , you never know what to expect. Entertainment is another common factor.” When asked who was their favourite team, the duo emphatically stated that it was the Mumbai Indians.

“Mumbai Indians have Sachin Tendulkar in their think tank and that is more than enough for us to support them. After all, he is the god of cricket.”, concluded Kofi Kingston.

