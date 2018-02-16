Indian wrestler Amanpreet Singh signs contract with WWE

Amanpreet Singh has signed a developmental contract with WWE. Amanpreet Singh has signed a developmental contract with WWE.

An independent Indian wrestler and bodybuilder from Punjab Amanpreet Singh has signed a developmental contract with WWE. According to WWE.com, Singh reported for his training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Thursday. The 6’2 inch wrestler, who weighs around 240 pounds, was trained by the likes of Savio Vega and Al Snow, and built a successful reputation in India, before moving to the United States and the United Kingdom.

Speaking about the opportunity with the WWE, Singh said that he wished to make his country proud. “I came to the US with the dream that someday, I am going to make my country proud. I would consider myself fortunate if I am able to become a positive role model for the youngsters of my country and impact lives. I don’t think I can find a better platform than WWE to empower myself to empower others, especially those back at home,” he said in a press release.

The self-taught bodybuilder, who gained reputation by winning local competitions in India before he turned to wrestling in 2011, reported the Performance Center along TV star Saurav Gurjar and the former pro baseball player from India Rinku Singh. Mae Young Classic alumna Kavita Devi, who was the first Indian woman signed by WWE also joined him at the WWE PC.

Singh’s arrival caught attention of WWE superstar Matt Hardy. In a tweet, the former 7-time tag-team champion said, “Welcome to the TERRITORY of @WWENXT, @MahabaliShera.. You are a STERLING SOUL & I am DELIGHTED that you have arrived.”

Welcome to the TERRITORY of @WWENXT, @MahabaliShera.. You are a STERLING SOUL & I am DELIGHTED that you have arrived. http://t.co/KxI9xIYlng — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) 15 February 2018

Singh replied to Matt Hardy and said, “Thank you so much brother. What a beautiful thing to say!!!”

Thank you so much brother. What a beautiful thing to say!!! @MATTHARDYBRAND @WWEIndia @WWE — Mahabali Shera (@MahabaliShera) 15 February 2018

WWE has recently seen an explosion of Indian superstars including the rise of Modern Day Maharaja Jinder Mahal who became the WWE Champion in 2017 and had a fight with 14-time Champion Triple H in India in December.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd