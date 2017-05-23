Indian origin Jinder Mahal destroys Randy Orton, watch video

Jinder Mahal is the new WWE Champion. Jinder Mahal is the new WWE Champion.

Jinder Mahal completed the most improbable career turn in recent memory at WWE Backlash and defeated Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship.

The only early offence, The Maharaja managed to get in came after throwing Orton into the LED boards on the side of the ring. Orton’s left shoulder absorbed the collision, and though he got his hits in where he could, Mahal took each of them and stayed the course, grinding away at The Viper’s injured arm to such a degree that Orton never truly recovered.

Mahal continued the punishment by throwing Orton twice into the ring post.

However, Orton hit back and then turned his attention to the Bollywood Boys. It is here that Mahal took advantage and administered the Khallas to win the WWE Championship.

After his win, Jinder Mahal spoke to the indianexpress.com and said that it was a wonderful opportunity to represent India and he is looking forward to it.

“This title win puts India on the map of WWE in a major way. It proves to the world we have world class athletes. It lets the world know of the talent India possess. India has very motivated and talented people and given the right opportunity we always rise to the top.”, he said.

On his journey and the rise in WWE, Mahal also revealed a long list of names that he wanted to thank. Among them is his uncle Gadowar Singh Sahota, who wrestled under the name Gama Singh in the 1980s. “He taught me a lot with all his experience. A lot of other guys helped along the way; Vince McMahon has helped me tremendously. The Big Show and Mark Henry and even John Cena helped me along my journey. I want to repay their faith and hopefully this is first of the many WWE titles to come.” he concluded.

