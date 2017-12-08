I have a game plan to match Triple H and will not fall for his traps: Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal will face Triple H in New Delhi. (Source: WWE) Jinder Mahal will face Triple H in New Delhi. (Source: WWE)

Ahead of his epic clash with Triple H, WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal is confident of bringing his best in front of a packed audience in New Delhi on Saturday. Stating that he has learnt lessons from his championship loss to AJ styles, Mahal revealed that he has a game plan up his sleeve for ‘King of Kings’ and said that the advantage of the home crowd is something that he will make maximum use of.

“I feel fully prepared and ready. Unfortunately, I had lost WWE Championship a couple of weeks ago but I learnt from that loss. Triple H is very thoughtful, cunning and methodical and I cannot fall for his traps,” Mahal said while talking to ANI in New Delhi.

“I do have a game plan and I believe I can match him speed for speed, power for power, technique for technique but the difference maker is the fact that the game is here in India and I have the support of Indian audience,” he added.

On his preparation before the battle with ‘The Game’ Mahal said, “Every day I put in 100 per cent in the gym, in the ring, outside the ring. I had won the WWE Championship and worked hard to keep it for six months, which was the longest reign in the past two years. I am looking forward to win that championship again and go down in history as one of the all time greats”.

Earlier, in July Mahal had won the championship against Randy Orton with the help of Great Khali. Back then speaking to the indianexpress.com Mahal had said that as Indians they stick together and Khali is like his elder brother. On Friday he reiterated the same and said, “Khali has inspired so many people here, hopefully I have inspired the youth in the same way. I am the first ever WWE Indian Champion and he was the first World Heavyweight Champion and we definitely know we are not the last.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd