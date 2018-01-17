I can toss Bayley over the top rope at the Royal Rumble: Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks will be participating in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble. (Source: WWE) Sasha Banks will be participating in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble. (Source: WWE)

WWE will be presenting its first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match on January 28 at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. History is awaiting one woman who will become the first female winner at this year’s show. While there are several potential winners of the contest, one of the firm favourites of the bout is former Women’s Champion, Sasha Banks. Sasha Banks, who is arguably one of the most successful wrestlers on the WWE roster, spoke to the indianexpress.com a fortnight before the Rumble and shared her insights on the upcoming event. Stating that since it is every woman for herself on the night, friendships and bonds may go out of the window and if needed she will not hesitate to toss her best friend Bayley over the top rope.

“The first women’s Royal Rumble is history as it is. I am really very excited and so is the whole women’s division. I could be the first entry and if I survive against 29 other contestants then I get to make history,” Banks said.

Hoewver, the Royal Rumble is one pay-per-view (PPV) where each individual attempts to survive 60 minutes at any cost and this has often led to fall-outs among the best of friends and sometimes even between brothers. In fact some of the greatest betrayals have taken place on this PPV. One of the most famous one’s being in the Royal Rumble of 1994 where Owen Hart attacked his brother Bret Hart. Another such instance occurred in 2009 when Matt Hardy turned on his brother Jeff Hardy and revealed himself as Jeff’s secret tormentor.

When asked if Banks is faced with a similar situation and her best friend Bayley is the one to toss her out, Sasha pointed out that such a situation cannot arise. Backing her physicality and intensity, the former 4-time RAW Women’s Champion said, “Well, first of all, she won’t be throwing me out because I will be throwing her out over the top because it’s every woman for herself. She is also not as strong as me. As you can see from my Instagram account- I can lift more weights than her, I can outlift her. So it’s her going out just like 29 other women I am going to throw out.”

Revealing her strategy on how she plans not to get eliminated, the ‘The Legit-Boss’ said, “Yes, my strategy is not to get tossed over no matter what (laughs).” “But yes, I plan to stay away from the ropes, stay away from Nia Jax as he is very strong. I am watching Royal Rumble matches over the years and I am ready for it,” she signed off.

