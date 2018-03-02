Holi 2018: WWE Superstars wish fans a colourful festive season

As social media continues to get flooded with heartwarming wishes from the sporting fraternity on the festive occasion of Holi on Friday, WWE superstars conveyed their regards to fans across India. Several WWE wrestlers including John Cena, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Singh Brothers and Kavita Devi sent in their wishes to fans across the country on the joyous occasion. In a message on Twitter, former WWE Champion John Cena wrote, ” WWE Universe of India, I, John Cena, am wishing you a happy and safe Holi. May your lives be colourful not just for the festive season, but for every day.”
Apart from them pro-wrestlers from the WWE Performance centre including, JeetRama, Rinku Singh, and Amanpreet Singh also sent their wishes. Here are all the other wishes-
#WWESuperstar @JohnCena wishes the @WWEUniverse in #India a fantastic #Holi!
Celebrate the spirit of Holi by sporting an authentic John Cena t-shirt from http://t.co/FoFt6DgqZd pic.twitter.com/dBiE6nMevJ
— WWE (@WWEIndia) 2 March 2018
#Holi ki shubhkaamnayein from the #ModernDayMaharaja @JinderMahal and #SunilSingh from @SinghBrosWWE! #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/HqbD5JgCOY
— WWE (@WWEIndia) 2 March 2018
Wishing Everyone celebrating a Safe and Happy Holi. #RangBarse #HappyHoli @wweindia
— The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) 2 March 2018
#Holi wishes coming to you straight out of the WWE Performance centre from @JeetRamaWWE, Kavita Devi, Rinku Singh, @gurjar_saurav and Amanpreet Singh. pic.twitter.com/94YKZJe67E
— WWE (@WWEIndia) 2 March 2018
May this festival add a lot of colours to your life! #HappyHoli, #India! pic.twitter.com/b8Y7QAS9Wv
— WWE (@WWEIndia) 2 March 2018
Wishing a very safe & Happy Holi to the entire @WWEIndia Universe! 🇮🇳#RangBarse #HappyHoli
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) 1 March 2018
Meanwhile, WWE’s next pay per view event is Fastlane which will be telecasted next week. After that, we head straight to the grandest stage of them all, Wrestlemania which will take place in April.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App
Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya