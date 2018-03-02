  • Associate Sponsor
Holi 2018: WWE Superstars wish fans a colourful festive season

WWE wrestlers including John Cena, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Amanpreet Singh and Kavita Devi conveyed their wishes to fans across the country on the festive occasion. 

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: March 2, 2018 7:00 pm
Holi 2018, WWE Holi, John Cena, Jinder Mahal, wwe john cena, john cena holi, john cena holi wishes, kavita devi, wwe India, wwe holi John Cena wished his fans a happy and safe Holi. (Source: WWE twitter)
As social media continues to get flooded with heartwarming wishes from the sporting fraternity on the festive occasion of Holi on Friday, WWE superstars conveyed their regards to fans across India. Several WWE wrestlers including John Cena, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Singh Brothers and Kavita Devi sent in their wishes to fans across the country on the joyous occasion.  In a message on Twitter, former WWE Champion John Cena wrote, ” WWE Universe of India, I, John Cena, am wishing you a happy and safe Holi. May your lives be colourful not just for the festive season, but for every day.”

Apart from them pro-wrestlers from the WWE Performance centre including, JeetRama, Rinku Singh, and Amanpreet Singh also sent their wishes. Here are all the other wishes-

Meanwhile, WWE’s next pay per view event is Fastlane which will be telecasted next week. After that, we head straight to the grandest stage of them all, Wrestlemania which will take place in April.

