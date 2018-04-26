Battle for pride between John Cena and me at Greatest Royal Rumble: Triple H

John Cena and Triple H have had some epic battles in the past. (Source: WWE) John Cena and Triple H have had some epic battles in the past. (Source: WWE)

John Cena and Triple H have had a legendary rivalry over the years but haven’t had a tussle since the episode of Monday Night Raw in 2010. However, for the first time in more than 8 years, the ‘Champ’ goes head-to-head with The Cerebral Assasin at the Greatest Royal Rumble event at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27. While the rivalry between Cena and HHH has never been too personal, what will be at stake in this fight will be ‘pride’. Speaking to the indianexpress.com on a global conference call from Jeddah, WWE COO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque revealed exactly what keeps the two of the biggest superstars in WWE going and what the upcoming battle in the desert means for the duo.

“I think what has always resonated between John Cena and me, championships aside, is pride for what we do. What has always come down between me and John Cena is pride. That is what makes him great and what makes me drive throughout my career.”

This match was one of the first cards announced for the show. When asked if the match at Saudia Arabia will lead to a new chapter between John Cena and Triple H, he said, “If it ends up being something long term then so be it but if its end up being John wants to call it a day that is possible to.”

Triple H also gave insights as to why WWE’s chose to go ahead and conduct the event without the presence of its female contingent.

“I understand that people are questioning it, but you have to understand that every culture is different and just because you don’t agree with a certain aspect of it, it doesn’t mean it’s not a relevant culture. WWE is at the forefront of a women’s evolution in the world and what you can’t do is affect change anywhere by staying away from it. The country is in the middle of a shift. We think that’s a great thing and we’re excited to be at the forefront of that change.”

The Greatest Royal Rumble is being held in Saudi Arabia for the first time in history. It will feature The first-ever 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match and seven championship matches, including the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship and Cruiserweight Championship.

