Goldberg to be inducted into WWE’s 2018 Hall of Fame class

WWE announced on Monday that Goldberg will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class at a ceremony on Friday, April 6 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Goldberg, who retired from in-ring competition last year, was announced as the first entrant into the elusive list. Goldberg made his WCW debut in September of 1997 and was renowned as one of the fastest superstars in sports entertainment history. He later went on to a stunning undefeated streak of 173-0.

Over the course of his WCW career, he held the WCW Championship, WCW United States Championship and WCW Tag Team Championship. In 2003, Goldberg made his WWE debut and went on to become World Heavyweight Champion before stepping away from the ring in 2004. Twelve years after retiring from in-ring competition, Goldberg returned to WWE at the 2016 Survivor Series and defeated Brock Lesnar in less than two minutes. He rode that momentum to Fastlane where he defeated Kevin Owens® to win the WWE Universal Championship.

“Goldberg’s unique athleticism, persona and intensity captured the imagination of sports entertainment fans around the world throughout his illustrious career,” said Triple H, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. “We are honored to have Goldberg take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame,” he added.

Goldberg had an eventful last year when he won the Universal Title at Backlash against Kevin Owens. However, he lost the title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 two months later.

