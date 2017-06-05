WWE Extreme Rules Results: Samoa Joe becomes no. 1 contender for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship

Samoa Joe formed an early alliance with Bray Wyatt in the marquee match at WWE Extreme Rules. (Source: WWE) Samoa Joe formed an early alliance with Bray Wyatt in the marquee match at WWE Extreme Rules. (Source: WWE)

At WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view held in Baltimore, Samoa Joe emerged as the number one contender to challenge for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship after he got the better of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt in a fatal five-way Extreme Rules match. Elsewhere, The Miz beat Dean Ambrose to become the new Intercontinental Champion and The Hardy Boyz lost their tag team title belts to Cesaro and Sheamus.

At the start, in the marquee match, Joe and Rollins battled it out at ringside. Meanwhile, Balor and Wyatt went after each other which allowed Reigns, to wait it out and let the fight come to him. As is the case with most multi-people matches, it resulted in all out chaos. Balor took control of the match momentarily by blasting his contemporaries but Reigns responded strongly to such moves. Wyatt and Joe worked together to find an edge over the others and they did. It resulted in them punishing The Big Dog, Balor and Rollins.

As the match progressed, the early alliance between Wyatt and Joe was broken with all man for himself in the end. A pin fall for one individual would draw curtains for the rest. Keeping that in mind, Reigns Speared both Joe and Balor through the barricade before Rollins Frog Splashed Wyatt through the ring announcer’s table.

With three competitors out of the picture, Reigns and Rollins battled it out inside the ring. They traded plenty of blows and hitting the other with signature moves but couldn’t do enough to emerge victorious.

Wyatt returned to the ring but was immediately sent back by a Spear from Reigns. The Big followed that up with a Superman Punch on Rollins Balor dodged Reigns’attempt at a Spear and made his own attacking intent clear with a Coup de Grace. But unluckily for him, before he could go for the pinfall, Joe returned to the ring and locked in a vicious Coquina Clutch to leave Balor unresponsive and forcing the referee into calling for the bell.

With the result, Samoa Joe has set up a fantastic showdown with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Great Balls of Fire.

WWE Extreme Rules Results:

Kickoff match: Kalisto beat Apollo Crews

Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz beat Dean Ambrose

Mixed Tag Team Match: Sasha Banks & Rich Swann beat Alicia Fox & Noam Dar

Raw Women’s Championship Kendo Stick on a Pole Match: Alexa Bliss beat Bayley

Raw Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match: Cesaro & Sheamus beat The Hardy Boyz

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Submission Match: Neville beat Austin Aries

Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way Match: Samoa Joe def. Roman Reigns, Finn Bálor, Seth Rollins & Bray Wyatt

