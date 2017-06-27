Cristiano Ronaldo in the WWE ring? Superstars Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Natalya give advice

The WWE Superstars tagged Cristiano Ronaldo as the bad guy. (Source: Reuters) The WWE Superstars tagged Cristiano Ronaldo as the bad guy. (Source: Reuters)

Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Natalya imagined their wrestling world if football great Cristiano Ronaldo was a part of it.

Even though Natalya recognised Ronaldo immediately, Kevin Owens said that he does not know who the guy was in the picture. He even said that he has probably seen the Portugal great on Internet memes. Even Sami Zayn looked confused as he commented, “He’s somewhere between a cross of a Cena and a Roman.”

When asked if Ronaldo turned up in WWE, would he be the bad guy or the good guy, the three stars unanimously believed that he would be the bad guy. Zayn said, “But he does have all the star qualities that guys in our industry do possess. Whether you love him or hate him, you talk about him.”

The three even gave the ultimate bad guy music for Ronaldo’s entrance. Natalya said that Vince McMahon is ideal even though he gets jeered. You think about that strut that he has walking down that ramp, and you just know that something is going to happen!

When asked what their advice to the Real Madrid superstar would be on his first day in WWE, Zayn joked, “You have too many abs Ronaldo. You’re making the rest of us look bad. I am trying to make a living here.” However, Owens gave a rather serious advice, which sounded more like a challenge. “Nobody cares about your six-pack, eight pack or ten pack. Put a shirt on, get in the ring and let’s see what you can do in there,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd