CM Punk wins defamation lawsuit against WWE doctor ahead of UFC fight

CM Punk will face off Mike Jackson in his 2nd UFC fight on Sunday. (Source: Reuters) CM Punk will face off Mike Jackson in his 2nd UFC fight on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

After a lengthy 6-day trial in court, the Cook Country jury cleared former WWE Champion CM Punk of the defamation and invasion of privacy charges brought down by WWE doctor Christopher Amann. The lawsuit was filed in 2014 after Punk told former pro wrestler Scott Colton, who goes by the moniker Colt Cabana, in a podcast interview that the WWE doctors failed to diagnose a staph infection.

The wrestler, whose real name is Phil Brooks, claimed that he showed a lump on his back, which was later revealed as a staph infection by a non-WWE doctor. Amann filed a lawsuit against both Punk and Cabana, claiming he was never made aware of the lump. The podcast interview took place in November after Punk suddenly left WWE in January after reportedly being frustrated by the creative direction.

In the lawsuit, the judge cleared both Punk and Cabana and said that they do not have to pay any defamation charges to Amann. According to reports, after the verdict was announced, a teary-eyed Punk hugged his wife and former pro wrestler AJ Lee, and then gave a hug to Cabana.

In an interview to MMAjunkie, Punk, who is set to fight his 2nd UFC fight against Mike Jackson on Sunday, said he was not distracted by the lawsuit, even though he felt it was being delayed on intention to clash with his MMA fight.”A very broad answer is it didn’t (distract me). I knew it was coming, and they delayed it as long as possible because I think they knew (I had a fight scheduled). I think the general consensus is, ‘Wow, this is really going to mess with him.’ “I’m a different breed, though. I was planning for it. and we worked around it, and all the hard work was done anyway, so easy-peasy. … It feels like more than a load off my shoulders,” he said.

Punk lost his first UFC bout against Mickey Gall in just 2 minutes 15 seconds and will look to pick up his first win with the company as he square off against Jackson on Sunday.

