CM Punk offered $1 million by 5 Star Wrestling

Wrestler CM Punk has been offered $1 million by British organisation 5 Star Wrestling as per a report by British tabloid The Sun. Punk last competed at WrestleMania 33. Company’s creator Daniel Hinkles has confirmed the news about the offer that has been put in front of Punk.

Hinkles said: “We’ve been trying to contact CM Punk on and off for well over a year. We wanted him on the first show we did in Edinburgh in 2015. “I’ve tried going through friends in the industry, I’ve gone through his website and sent dozens of emails but the opportunity has never been this big.”

“We want to offer CM Punk $1 million dollars to come and join the 5 Star Wrestling tour starting June 10th. It’s a genuine offer. We’d love to hear back from the man himself. We want to do this with him.”

He added: “It doesn’t get more credible than CM Punk. We all know that if he ever comes back to wrestling it will be one of those epic moments – I want that to be with 5 Star Wrestling, right here in the UK.”

Talking about the fans and their expectations, Hinkles said that fans are fond of CM Punk and want to see him compete. “A common saying in the wrestling world is that the UK has the best fans, well how about we give them the biggest moments too.”

“We are hugely ambitious. When we ask the fans who they want to see, CM Punk’s name is on everybody’s wish list and we’re willing to spend big to make it happen.”

“I know he is seemingly focused on MMA at the moment and this wouldn’t have to end that, but wrestling is in his blood and $1 million has to be worth thinking about.”

In January 2014, Punk left WWE and then signed a deal with Ultimate Fighting Championship. He eventually made his UFC debut in September 2016 after being affected with injuries. The wrestler was defeated in the first round of his UFC debut by Mickey Gall. Punk is yet to respond to the offer he has been given by 5 Star Wrestling.

Punk is currently filming a reality TV show ‘The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros’ for MTV where he and nine other professional athletes compete against ten former MTV stars in a series of obstacle courses.

