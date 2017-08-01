Brock Lesnar makes massive announcement for WWE SummerSlam on Raw, watch video

Brock Lesnar appeared on WWE Raw in the weeks leading to SummerSlam. (Source: WWE) Brock Lesnar appeared on WWE Raw in the weeks leading to SummerSlam. (Source: WWE)

Brock Lesnar would face Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in a fatal four way match at the WWE SummerSlam where he would put his WWE Universal Championship title on the line. Clearly displeased with the decision by WWE Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, Lesnar and his manager Paul Heyman let their frustration known to the former Olympic champion when the show kicked off on Monday. Being staged in Philadelphia, Angle’s hometown, his home coming celebration didn’t last long as he was interrupted by Lesnar and Heyman.

Heyman made clear that he was aware of the instructions by the top bosses at WWE in Connecticut that the idea is to remove Lesnar as the World Champions and bring about a change. Following the reasoning, Heyman delivered the crucial and groundbreaking blow – “…if Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, he leaves WWE. And I’m leaving with him,” he said at the start of the Raw show.

After announcing the intent, Heyman, speaking on behalf of Lesnar, made clear that the Beast won’t be losing the title either way – not to the “…unstoppable Braun Strowman, ‘Undertaker retiring’ Roman Reigns or ‘cheap shot artist’ Samoa Joe,” he went on to add.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd