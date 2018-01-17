Braun Strowman overturns truck after being fired, watch video

Strowman went on a rampage that saw him manhandling a few security guards, trashing Angle’s office, choke-slamming Curt Hawkins, eating a piece of chocolate cake and ending it all by overturning a truck. (Source: WWE) Strowman went on a rampage that saw him manhandling a few security guards, trashing Angle’s office, choke-slamming Curt Hawkins, eating a piece of chocolate cake and ending it all by overturning a truck. (Source: WWE)

Brawn Strowman was fired by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and that meant disaster for everyone standing around. Strowman went on a rampage that saw him manhandling a few security guards, trashing Angle’s office, choke-slamming Curt Hawkins, eating a piece of chocolate cake and ending it all by overturning a truck. When he finally threatened to abduct announced Michael Cole, Stephanie McMahon rehired him and pulled the plug in the wanton destruction.

It all started with Strowman getting out of the arena and thrashing up the security guards whose job it was to escort him out of the place. He then goes to the catering area and smashed Curt Hawkins, choke-slamming him through a table. He then went for Angle’s office and laid waste to it.

After all of that, Strowman went for the production van outside the arena. After wreaking havoc there, Angle confronts Strowman and asks him to leave. Strowman does so but not before incredibly reaching underneath a semi-truck and overturning the entire the thing. He then went ringside, took commentator Michael Cole by the collar and threatened to abduct him. That is when Stepehanie McMahon came along and rehired him.

