Bajrang Punia Profile, Stats, Record: Bajrang Punia goes for golden glory

Bajrang Punia won a silver medal at 2014 CWG in 61kg category.

Name: Bajrang Punia

Event: Wrestling – Freestyle

Commonwealth Games experience: Won the silver medal in 2014.

Biggest win: Gold medal at Asian Wrestling Championship in 2017.

Born in Khudan (Jhajjar district of Haryana), Bajrang Punia began wrestling at a tender age of seven. Punia first shot to fame after winning the bronze medal in 2013 Asian Wrestling Championships in 60 kg category. A year later he went one step ahead and won the silver medal (in 61 kg category) in the Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow. In May 2017, Punia won the gold medal in Asian Wrestling Championship. He also won the Gold medal at Commonwealth Championship in 2017, 2016. In November 2017 he secured the silver medal at the U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championships. It was also his first medal at world level in the Olympic weight category.

In 2015, Punia was rewarded with Arjuna Award. In the same year, he also secured the gold medal in Dave Schultz Memorial Tournament. In the Pro Wrestling League, he was bought by Bangalore franchise or a sum of Rs 29.5 lakhs.

