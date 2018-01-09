At the Royal Rumble I will show everyone why I am the most dominant force in WWE: Nia Jax

Nia Jax has been tipped as one of the favourites to win the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble. Nia Jax has been tipped as one of the favourites to win the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble.

History was made during last month’s Monday Night Raw when WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon announced that the 2018 Royal Rumble will witness the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. But this is not the first time that the women’s division is breaking the norm and writing a new narrative. Earlier, at Hell in a Cell in October 2016, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair participated in the first-ever women’s Hell in a Cell match. Recently WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon had also said that WWE’s audience is now 40% female, (highest in company history) and thus emphasizing why a women’s Royal Rumble is on the cards.

Days before the historic event in Philadelphia, indianexpress.com caught up with one of the most feisty female wrestlers of the Raw roster, Nia Jax, who maintains that the Rumble will be the perfect way to remind WWE Universe of exactly who she is and why she is the most dominant woman in WWE.

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle’s has handpicked Nia as his favourite and the 33-year-old believes that it is a smart move. “Kurt is a smart man and I the most dominant woman in the company. So with all the women in the ring, I will show everyone that why I am the most dominant force in WWE.”

Speaking about how the rumble will be yet another moment in the evolution of women’s wrestling, Jax said,” Women’s evolution just keeps getting better and better. We are showing the world what women can do right now. Women are coming into their own and breaking down so many boundaries. It’s telling the world we can do it all.”

Nia is also excited about the upcoming 25thanniversary of Raw. “I am definitely looking forward to seeing the Hall of Famers. It is going to be a huge moment in history and I can’t wait to see Trish Stratus, Beth Phoneix and the others. You never know who is going to show up. But I am sure it’s going to be a fantastic evening,” the Australian-born American professional wrestler concluded by saying.

